Crate of the Week

This week's crate is fancy-regex a regex implementation using regex for speed and backtracking for fancy features.

Thanks to Benjamin Minixhofer for the suggestion!

Call for Participation

323 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

Another week dominated by rollups, most of which had relatively small changes with unclear causes embedded. Overall no major changes in performance this week.

Triage done by @simulacrum. Revision range: 1483e67addd37d9bd20ba3b4613b678ee9ad4d68..f6cb45ad01a4518f615926f39801996622f46179

2 Regressions, 1 Improvements, 1 Mixed

3 of them in rollups

See the full report for more.

Approved RFCs

Rust Jobs

Quote of the Week

This time we had two very good quotes, I could not decide, so here are both:

What I have been learning ... was not Rust in particular, but how to write sound software in general, and that in my opinion is the largest asset that the rust community tough me, through the language and tools that you developed. Under this prism, it was really easy for me to justify the step learning curve that Rust offers: I wanted to learn how to write sound software, writing sound software is really hard , and the Rust compiler is a really good teacher. [...] This ability to identify unsound code transcends Rust's language, and in my opinion is heavily under-represented in most cost-benefit analysis over learning Rust or not.

– Jorge Leitao on rust-users

and

Having a fast language is not enough (ASM), and having a language with strong type guarantees neither (Haskell), and having a language with ease of use and portability also neither (Python/Java). Combine all of them together, and you get the best of all these worlds. Rust is not the best option for any coding philosophy, it’s the option that is currently the best at combining all these philosophies.

– /u/CalligrapherMinute77 on /r/rust

