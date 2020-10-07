Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

Official

Newsletters

Tooling

Observations/Thoughts

Learn Simple Rust

Learn More Rust

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is uniffi, a unified ffi binding generator for Rust.

Call for Participation

427 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

2020-10-05: 1 Regressions, 2 Improvements, 1 Mixed

A quiet week. One rather large regression on a synthetic benchmark and a few small improvements.

#77023 is an interesting case. It encoded an invariant about slice lengths as an assume intrinsic inside len function. It seems to have caused a small compile-time slowdown, but there was no improvement in check build performance (a proxy for generated code quality). In fact, the LLVM documentation specifically advises against overuse of the assume intrinsic in cases where the invariant is unlikely to be of much help to the optimizer. That seems to be the case here.

See the full report for more.

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Online

Rust Jobs

Quote of the Week

[...] clippy is for people who find a certain emptiness inside when they finally get code through the compiler.😉

Unknown person answering the Rust survey

