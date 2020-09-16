Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

No newsletters this week.

Official

Tooling

Observations/Thoughts

Learn Standard Rust

Learn More Rust

Miscellaneous

Call for Blog Posts

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is gitoxide, an idiomatic, modern, lean, fast, safe & pure Rust implementation of git.

Call for Participation

No issues were proposed for CfP.

336 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

2020-09-15: 0 regressions, 2 improvements.

A few small compile-time regressions this week. The first was #70793, which added some specializations to the standard library in order to increase runtime performance. The second was #73996, which adds an option to the diagnostics code to print only the names of types and traits when they are unique instead of the whole path. The third was #75200, which refactored part of BTreeMap to avoid aliasing mutable references.

Approved RFCs

No RFCs were approved this week.

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Online

Rust Jobs

Quote of the Week

When you have a lifetime <'a> on a struct, that lifetime denotes references to values stored outside of the struct. If you try to store a reference that points inside the struct rather than outside, you will run into a compiler error when the compiler notices you lied to it.

