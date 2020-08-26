Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

Official

Tooling

Newsletters

Observations/Thoughts

Learn Standard Rust

Learn More Rust

Miscellaneous

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is pdf, a crate for reading PDF files.

Thanks to S3bk for the suggestion!

Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

292 pull requests were merged in the last week

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

2020-08-24: 1 regression, 4 improvements.

This week included a major speedup on optimized builds of real-world crates (up to 5%) as a result of the upgrade to LLVM 11.

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

New RFCs

No new RFCs were proposed this week.

Upcoming Events

Online

North America

Asia Pacific

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

Rust is a very different beast for me. It is a much bigger and much more capable language. However, I've found that it is, in many ways, a lot more restrictive in how you can approach problems. I frequently find myself being perplexed at how to eloquently solve a problem. When I discover the idiomatic way of doing it I'm usually both blown away by the brilliance of it and a bit disheartened by how difficult it would be to come up with that solution by myself :-).

Thanks to Stephan Sokolow for the suggestion!

Please submit quotes and vote for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nellshamrell, llogiq, and cdmistman.