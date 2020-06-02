Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

We Stand With You

Since our previous issue, there has been a lot of news about the civil rights discourse in the United States, spawned by the murder of George Floyd by a member of the Minneapolis Police Department. We stand with Black Lives Matter and our Black siblings now and always.

We believe this is not a matter of taking a political stance, but a matter of supporting basic human rights and equality.

We believe that Rustaceans have a duty to our community and to the rest of the world to ensure that people feel comfortable and welcome wherever they may be. In our own community, the Rust Code of Conduct explicitly states that we intend to make everybody feel safe, but this does not just apply to us.

Just as we support Rustaceans, we also support humanity as a whole. It is time for social progress to be made. We support those risking their own well-being to show support for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Aubery, and everyone else who has faced injustice at the hands of members of the police. We stand with the protesters hoping to make the world better.

If you want to show your support, here is a website of curated resources. We encourage you to speak out, as one more voice is one step closer to a better world.

News & Blog Posts

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is jql, a JSON Query Language CLI tool.

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

Rust Compiler Performance Triage

This is a new section containing the results of a weekly check on how rustc's perf has changed.

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

Online

North America

Rust Jobs

Quote of the Week

Rust enables belligerent refactoring – making dramatic changes and then working with the compiler to bring the project back to a working state.

– Pankaj Chaudhary on Knoldus Blog

