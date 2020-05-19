Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Starting with this issue, there is now also a weekly This Week in Rust Podcast highlighting a few of the stories from each issue. You can check out the very first episode on The Rustacean Station.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Five Years of Rust
- Structuring and handling errors in 2020
- Taking Advantage of Auto-Vectorization in Rust
- State of Web Routing in Rust
- Rust releases for single and multiple targets with GitHub Actions
- Getting Started With Rust By Building A Tiny Markdown Compiler
- Parcel and Rust: A WASM Romcom
- Reading temperature sensor in Rust using Raspberry Pi GPIO
- Rust Analyzer - Next Few Years
- Rust Closures in FFI
- The case for using Rust for Automotive Software
- Gamedev #4: Benefits of full-stack Rust
- RISC-V OS using Rust Chapter 9: Block IO
- A Guide to Global Data in Rust
- [audio] What's New in Rust 1.42 and 1.43
- [video] Jonathan Teaches Jason Rust!
- [video] Educational Rust coding - Building a web app
- [video] Rust and C++ Cardiff Virtual Meetup
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is apply, a tiny library for chaining free functions into method call chains.
Thanks to Trevor Spiteri for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- clap-rs: Subcommand bin_name on Windows contains ".exe" in the middle instead of at the end (or not at all)
- keikan: Update Rendering Code to be PBR Compliant
- keikan: Implementing Different Objects
Updates from Rust Core
359 pull requests were merged in the last week
- add built in PSP target
- emit a warning when optimization fuel runs out
- literal error reporting cleanup
- incomplete features can also be unsound
- be less aggressive with
DroplessArena/
TypedArenagrowth
- provide separate option for std debug asserts
- rework the
std::iter::Steptrait
- simpler slice
Iteratormethods
- make
RawVec::growmostly non-generic
- implement
FromStrfor
OsString
- make
offset
must_use
- cargo: ignore broken console output in some situations
- cargo: handle LTO with an rlib/cdylib crate type
- cargo: gracefully handle errors during a build
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved last week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize AtomicN::fetch_min and AtomicN::fetch_max
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize process_set_argv0 feature for Unix
- [disposition: merge] impl From <Cow> for Box, Rc, and Arc
- [disposition: close] Tracking issue for non_static_type_id
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
- May 20. Vancouver, BC, CA - Vancouver Rust - Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out night.
- May 21. Turin, IT - Rust Turin Meetup
- May 26. Dallas, TX, US - Dallas Rust - Last Tuesday
- May 26. Berlin, DE - Rust and Tell
- May 27. Montréal, QC, CA - Remote - RustMTL May 2020
North America
Rust Jobs
Quote of the Week
The whole motivation behind exceptions is to allow one to write ones business logic, concentrate on what one likes to think ones program will do, without having lots of fiddly error checking and handling code obscuring that logic. Error situations are therefore swept under the carpet with "try" and kept out of sight with "catch".
However in my world view failure is not exceptional, it is a common happening, it's too important to be hidden away. Therefor failure handling should be in ones face in the code you write. Certainly in the face of those that read it.
Thanks to Lzutao for the suggestions!
