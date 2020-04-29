Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- 🎈🎉 Announcing Rust 1.43.0. 🎉🎈
- How to speed up the Rust compiler in 2020.
- A taste of WebGPU in Firefox.
- Data ingestion with Rust and AWS Lambda.
- Embedded Rust pattern - zero sized references.
- Implementing a linear quadtree in Rust.
- Memory efficient serialization of tagged union.
- Unpacking Serde.
- [video] Rust stream: ownership, closures, and threads - oh my.
- Crust of Rust: lifetime annotations.
- First impressions on Rust and WebAssembly.
- From Rust to WebAssembly: Building an interactive note-taking web app with Actix & Yew.
- Rust’s future: internal execution.
- Rust concurrency: five easy pieces.
- (Almost) lockless stream buffering.
- Rust and Node.js: a match made in heaven.
- Reducing the size of a Rust GStreamer plugin.
- Writing Python inside your Rust code — Part 2.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is coercible_errors, a library that allows generic trait implementations to omit the size cost of
Result::Err if errors never happen.
Thanks to Zac Burns for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
Updates from Rust Core
367 pull requests were merged in the last week
- don't run various MIR optimizations at mir-opt-level=0
- replace thread_local with generator resume arguments in
box_region
- fix
-Zast-jsonto output correct JSON form
- allow wasm32 compilation of
librustc_data_structures/profiling.rs
proc_macro::is_available()
- proc_macro: stabilize
Span::resolved_atand
Span::located_at
- attempt to recover perf by removing
exports_all_green
- chalk: use
FxHashMap/
FxHashSetand add well-formed clause for tuples
- ConstProp: use a
BitSet<Local>instead of
IndexVec<Local, bool>
- fix span of
while(
let) expressions after lowering
- Miri Frame: use
mir::Locationto represent position in function
- add
BinaryHeap::retain
- add a function to turn
Box<T>into
Box<[T]>
- add missing
Sendand
Syncimpls for linked list
Cursorand
CursorMut
- implement
BitOrand
BitOrAssignfor the
NonZerointeger types
- stabilize most common subset of
alloc_layout_extras
- stabilize
Span::mixed_site
- stabilize
BTreeMap::remove_entry
- futures: introduce
ready_chunksadaptor
- backport to 0.1: Avoid starvation from
FuturesUnordered::poll_next
- futures: add
AsyncWriteExt::write_all_vectoredutility
- hashbrown: future-proof specialization code
- hashbrown: remove unsound use of specialization
- cargo: fix warning for
resolvemismatch in workspace
- cargo: add
resolveropt-in for new feature resolver
- rustdoc: replace big JS dict with JSON parsing
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] Project Groups.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize the
#[alloc_error_handler]attribute (for no_std + liballoc).
- [disposition: merge] Make
handle_alloc_errordefault to panic (for no_std + liballoc).
- [disposition: merge] Remove language-level UB for non-UTF-8 str.
- [disposition: merge] Define UB in float-to-int casts to saturate.
New RFCs
No new RFCs were proposed this week.
Upcoming Events
Online
- Apr 30. Zurich, CH - Rust Zurich - Security in Rust: cargo-crev and cargo-audit.
- May 4. Auckland, NZ - Rust AKL - Rust Implementation of Ethereum2.0 + Adding WASM Support to a Native Application.
- May 20. Vancouver, BC, CA - Vancouver Rust - Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out night.
North America
- May 6. Portland, OR, US - PDXRust - NES Emulation in Rust.
- May 6. Indianapolis, IN, US - Indy.rs - Rust Meetup.
- May 15. Columbus, OH, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
Rust Jobs
- Systems Engineer - Findora, Menlo Park, CA, US.
- Software Engineer, SDK - DFINITY, Palo Alto & San Francisco CA, US.
- 2D Graphics Programmer - DUNGEONFOG, Vienna, AT.
- Senior Backend Engineer - OneSignal, San Mateo, CA, US.
- Backend Software Engineer - OneSignal, San Mateo, CA, US.
- Site Reliability Engineer - OneSignal, San Mateo, CA, US.
- Software Engineer in Test - OneSignal, San Mateo, CA, US.
- IT Cyber Security Engineer - ALEPH ALPHA GmbH, Heidelberg, DE.
- Machine Learning Engineer - ALEPH ALPHA GmbH, Heidelberg, DE.
- Software Infrastructure Engineer - ALEPH ALPHA GmbH, Heidelberg, DE.
- Rust Developer at Fusion Engineering, Delft, NL.
Quote of the Week
Vecs in Rust in general, are crazy fast; faster than I can replicate in C. Amazing.
– Jonathan Eisenzopf on rust-users
Thanks to Louis Cloete for the suggestions!
