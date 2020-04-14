Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- How often does Rust change?
- The differences between Ok-wrapping, try blocks, and function level try.
- Mental models around Ok-wrapping.
- The problem of effects in Rust.
- Library-ification and analyzing Rust.
- A possible new backend for Rust.
- Simple but powerful Pratt parsing.
- Ruma is dead, long live Ruma.
- Programming Servo: My own private runtime.
- Hyper traps.
- Downloading all the crates on crates.io.
- Kubernetes: A Rusty Friendship.
- Fallible Iterator Adapters.
- Types over strings: Extensible architectures in Rust.
- [pdf] LLHD: Rust is used to drive research in Hardware Design Languages.
- rust-analyzer changelog 20.
- IntelliJ Rust changelog 120.
- New sysinfo release: processes disk usage.
- April lang team design meetings.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is sudo, a library to let your program run as root.
Thanks to Stefan Schindler for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- tree-buf: Floating point compression. Tree-buf is an experimental serialization system written in Rust.
Updates from Rust Core
367 pull requests were merged in the last week
- support
#[track_caller]on functions in
extern "Rust" { ... }
- handle
impl Traitwhere
Traithas an assoc type with missing bounds
- normalize function signature in function casting check procedure
- do not lose or reorder user-provided linker arguments
- suggest move for closures and async blocks in more cases
- remove false positives of
unused_braces
- use a
SmallVecfor
Cache::predecessors
- speed up path searching with
find_library_crate
- allocate some query results on an arena
- add
io::Write::write_all_vectored
- detailed panic messages for
Vecfunctions
- small tweaks in
ToOwned::clone_into
- remove the
Ordbound that was plaguing
drain_filter
- match options directly in the
Fuseimplementation
- implement
Chainwith
Optionfuses
- rearrange
BTreeMap::into_iterto match
range_mut
BTreeMapfirst last proposal tweaks
- add
or_insert_with_keyto
Entryof
HashMap/
BTreeMap
- hashbrown: add or_insert_with_key to Entry of HashMap
- arch: add more ARM SIMD intrinsics
- cargo: add
cargo treecommand
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] Unsafe blocks in unsafe fn.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Resolving
Ok-wrapping for
tryblocks.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
Span::mixed_site.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize most common subset of alloc_layout_extras.
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for PathBuf capacity methods.
- [disposition: merge] Add Option to Force Unwind Tables.
- [disposition: merge] Move LLVM bitcode destination.
- [disposition: merge] A big options clean-up.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize UNICODE_VERSION (feature unicode_version).
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
Europe
North America
- Apr 22. Ann Arbor, MI, US - Ann Arbor Rust Meetup - Monthly Gathering.
- Apr 27. Durham, NC, US - Triangle Rustaceans - Project Night & Lightning Talks.
- Apr 28. Dallas, TX, US - Dallas Rust - Last Tuesday.
Rust Jobs
- Backend Engineer, Data Processing – Rust (Remote) at Kraken.
- Rust Developer (US & Canada) at 1Password.
- Infrastructure Engineer at Aleph Alpha, Heidelberg, Germany.
Quote of the Week
This viewpoint is very controversial, and I have no capacity to debate it with anyone who disagrees with me. But Rust has a very powerful macro system, so I don’t have to.
– withoutboats blogging about failure/fehler
Thanks to lxrec for the suggestions!
