Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- 🎈🎉 Announcing Rust 1.42.0. 🎉🎈
- ripgrep 12 is released.
- Rewriting the heart of our sync engine at Dropbox.
- docs.rs now allows you to choose your build targets.
- Redox OS - pkgar introduction.
- Reducing the size of
Option<T>by adding members to
T?
- Out of the box dynamic dispatch.
- parallel-stream.
- Optimizations that aren't, or are they?
- Rust All Hands retrospective.
- Guide on how to write documentation for a Rust crate.
- A C# programmer examines Rust - Part 2.
- Traits, dynamic dispatch and upcasting.
- References in Rust.
- Parsing library in Rust pt. 2 - test utilities.
- Loading datasets from CSV into NDArray.
- Announcing Rust Search Extension v0.8.
- Async interview 7: withoutboats.
- rust-analyzer changelog 16.
- IntelliJ Rust changelog 118.
- Postponing RustFest Netherlands.
- Rust Latam 2020 (Mexico) is cancelled.
Crate of the Week
This week's crates is beef, an alternative memory-compact Clone on Write (CoW) implementation.
Thanks to Vlad Frolov for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Updates from Rust Core
309 pull requests were merged in the last week
- change
DIBuilderCreateEnumeratorsignature to match LLVM 9
- add support for LLVM globals corresponding to miri allocations should be named
alloc123
- emit 1-based column numbers in debuginfo
- improve expression & attribute parsing
- resolve: fix two issues in fresh binding disambiguation
- don't store locals in generators that are immediately overwritten with the resume argument
- make
PlaceReftake just one lifetime
- use
TypeRelatingfor instantiating query responses
- perf: reuse a
Vecin mir simplification
- exhaustiveness checking,
Matrix::push: recursively expand or-patterns
- miri: use a session variable instead of checking for an env var always
panic_bounds_check: use caller_location, like
PanicFnLangItem
- check if output is immediate value
- fix memory leak when
vec::IntoIterpanics during drop
- optimize
catch_unwindto match C++ try/catch
- make
mem::discriminantconst
- allow zero-sized types in
AllocRef
mem::zeroed/
uninit: panic on types that do not permit zero-initialization
- add
Displayand
Errorimpls for
proc_macro::LexError
- implement
Errorfor
TryReserveError
- implement
nth,
last, and
countfor
iter::Copied
- add undo_leak to reset
RefCellborrow state
- implement
Copyfor
IoSlice
- stabilize const for
integer{
to,
from}
_{
be,
le,
ne}
_bytesmethods
- implement
From<&mut str>for
String
- hashbrown: optimize
Cloneimplementation
- futures: use
once_cellfor sound
&'static Wakerinstances
- cargo: avoid buffering large amounts of rustc output
- cargo: clippy integration changes
- cargo: add "Updating" status for git submodules
- docs.rs: allow crates to opt-in to building a single target
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
No RFCs are currently in final comment period.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Allow obtaining &mut OsStr.
- [disposition: merge]
is_x86_feature_detected!("avx512f")fails to build on beta and nightly.
- [disposition: merge] impl From<[T; N]> for Vec
.
- [disposition: merge] Amend Rc/Arc::from_raw() docs regarding unsafety.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
- Mar 20. Berlin, DE - Oxidize 1K: A Remote Conference.
- Mar 25. Portland, OR, US - PDXRust - Lightning Talks - Remote Event.
- Mar 23. Durham, NC, US - Triangle Rustaceans - Online gathering.
Europe
- Mar 26. Edinburgh, GB - Rust Edinburgh - Rust Meetup Short Talk Night.
- Apr 2. Stockholm, SE - Stockholm Rust Meetup.
- Apr 2. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
North America
- Mar 25. Houston, TX, US - Houston Linux Users Group - Rust Study Group.
- Mar 25. Ann Arbor, MI, US - Ann Arbor Rust Meetup - Monthly Gathering.
- Mar 31. Dallas, TX, US - Dallas Rust - Last Tuesday.
- Apr 1. Indianapolis, IN, US - Indy.rs - WebAssembly 101.
- Apr 8. Atlanta, GA, US - Rust Atlanta - Grab a beer with fellow Rustaceans.
Rust Jobs
- Official /r/rust "Who's Hiring" thread for job-seekers and job-offerers [Rust 1.42].
- Software Engineer at Apple, AB, CA.
- Software Engineer at Apple, Seattle, WA, US.
- Backend Engineer, Rust at LayerTwo, London, UK.
- Junior Backend Engineer, Rust at LayerTwo, London, UK.
- Senior Software Engineer - Rust at Ockam, Remote.
Quote of the Week
I thought up a clever qotw bait one liner to stick in here that prompted me to actually write it then forgot it while writing the post in favor of being genuine... whoops
– Christopher Durham confessing to rust-users
Thanks to Jules Kerssemakers for the suggestions!
