This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Smoke-testing Rust HTTP clients.
- A sad day for Rust.
- What is Rust and why is it so popular - from official StackOverflow blog.
- Writing an OS in Rust: Allocator designs.
- How refactoring a macro reduced my Rust project compilation time from 4 hours to 40 seconds.
- Why the stabilization of advanced slice patterns is a big deal to me.
- How to write fast Rust code.
- Exposing C and Rust APIs: some thoughts from librsvg.
- Rust on the ESP32 - SVD's, PAC's and USB flashing.
- Epoll, Kqueue and IOCP explained with Rust.
- Programming Servo: three years, 100 commits.
- Project Verona: Microsoft's Rust inspired research language has been released.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is fasteval, a crate for fast and safe evaluation of algebraic expressions.
Thanks to Christopher Sebastian for the suggestions!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- Call for Papers: Rust LATAM Mexico 2020.
- time: Implement function returning the local UTC offset.
- rusty-celery: Multiple issues marked "Status: Help Wanted", good place to start for newcomers.
Updates from Rust Core
270 pull requests were merged in the last week
- array repeat expression lengths must be monomorphic at MIR building time
- make sure that all upstream generics get re-exported from Rust dylibs
- forbid elided lifetimes within const generic parameter types
- do not ICE on malformed suggestion spans
- untangle ZST validation from integer validation and generalize it to all zsts
- don't try to
force_ptrpointers to zsts
- perf: eagerly convert literals to consts
- update compiler_builtins with changes to fix 128 bit integer remainder for aarch64 windows
- handle recursive instantiation of drop shims
- add unreachable propagation mir optimization pass
- rebase LLVM onto 9.0.1
- don't run const propagation on items with inconsistent bounds
- don't use f64 shims for f32 cmath functions on non 32-bit x86 MSVC
- stabilize slice patterns
- reset Formatter flags on exit from pad_integral
- optimize size/speed of Unicode datasets
- stabilize
Condvar::{
wait_while,
wait_timeout_while}
- stabilize
ManuallyDrop::take
- make
iter::Empty<T>
Sendand
Syncfor any
T
- implement
DebugStruct::non_exhaustive
- implement
Cursorfor linked lists (RFC #2570)
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] Introduce the ASM project group.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
ptr::slice_from_raw_parts[_mut].
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
#[repr(transparent)]on
enums in Rust 1.42.0.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize the debug_map_key_value feature.
New RFCs
No new RFCs were proposed this week.
Upcoming Events
Europe
- Jan 23. Paris, FR - Rust Paris meetup #49.
- Jan 23. Warsaw, PL - Rust Warsaw 3.
- Feb 2. Brussels, BE - Rust devroom @ FOSDEM.
- Jan 22. Hamburg, DE - Rust Hack & Learn January 2020.
- Jan 23. Zagreb, HR - impl Zagreb for Rust - Rust Meetup 2020/01: Uvod u lock-free Rust.
- Jan 29. Copenhagen, DK - Copenhagen Rust Hack Night #21.
- Feb 5. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
North America
- Jan 27. Durham, NC, US - Triangle Rustaceans - Project Night & Lightning Talks.
- Jan 28. Dallas, TX, US - Dallas Rust - Last Tuesday.
- Jan 29. Chicago, IL, US - Chicago Rust Meetup - Byte Sized Rust - AWS Lambdas & Rust.
- Jan 29. Houston, TX, US - Houston Linux Users Group - Rust Study Group.
- Feb 5. Vancouver, BC, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- Feb 5. Atlanta, GA, US - Rust Atlanta - Static Assertions Internals.
- Feb 5. Indianapolis, IN, US - Indy.rs.
South America
Rust Jobs
- Rust Developer at Ready At Dawn Studios, Irvine, CA, US (Remote available).
- Senior Rust WebGL Developer at Luna, Kraków, PL (Remote available).
- Platform Lead at HASH, New York, US (Remote available).
- Rust Developer for open-source work at Sigma Prime, Sydney, AU (Remote available).
Quote of the Week
Rc<RefCell>is like duct tape.
It's very versatile, and can fix a multitude of problems in a pinch. For some problems, it's even the best thing to use. But if the thing you're building is more than about 10% wrapped in duct tape, you might want to reconsider your design process!
Thanks to Tom Phinney for the suggestion!
This Week in Rust is edited by: nasa42 and llogiq.