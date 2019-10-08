Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Announcing the Inside Rust blog.
- Async Foundations update: Time for polish.
- Keeping Rust projects secure with cargo-audit 0.9: dependency trees, core advisories, unmaintained crates.
- Designing a COM library for Rust.
- Tonic: gRPC has come to async/await.
- reqwest alpha with async/await released.
- Writing an OS in Rust - updates in September 2019.
- Static Assertions 1.0 is released.
- Ownership and impl Trait.
- Writing an HTTP server in Rust (part 1).
- Adventures in motion control: The communications system part 1.
- Coding nRF52 with Rust and Apache Mynewt on Visual Studio Code.
- This month in Rust GameDev 2 - September 2019.
- The Embedded Working Group newsletter 19.
- Rust now has more than 100000 commits.
- [pdf] Leveraging Rust types for modular specification and verification.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is algebraics, a pure-Rust algebraic numbers library for infinite-precision computation.
Thanks to Jacob Lifshay and Vikrant for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- Hacktoberfest issues from EmbarkStudios.
- rustc: Deprecation warning emitted from derive without a span.
- async-std: Add
task::yield_now.
- async-std: Add
sync::CondVar.
- async-std: Add
path::{Path,PathBuf}.
Updates from Rust Core
338 pull requests were merged in the last week
- Only add sanitizer runtimes when linking an executable
- LLVM/wasm: Fix conflict between ret legalization and sjlj
- LLVM/wasm: Restore defaults for stores per memop
- When encountering chained operators use heuristics to recover from bad turbofish
- Make visit projection iterative
- Make re-export collection deterministic
- Deduplicate closure type errors
- Suggest fix for type mismatch based on operator precendence
- syntax: improve parameter without type suggestions
- Polonius: use the fx hasher when interning
- extract expected return type for async fn generators
- async/await: improve not-send errors
- const-prop: Fix ICE when trying to eval polymorphic promoted MIR
- const-prop: Correctly handle locals that can't be propagated
- Still more
ObligationForestimprovements
- Avoid
chain()in
find_constraint_paths_between_regions()
- Optimize integral pattern matching
- proc_macro API: Expose
macro_ruleshygiene
- Deprecate
#![plugin]&
#[plugin_registrar]
- metadata: Some crate loading cleanup
- Do not ICE when dereferencing non-Copy raw pointer
- Fix zebra-striping in generic dataflow visualization
- Don't mark borrows of zero-sized arrays as indirectly mutable
- Deny specializing items not in the parent impl
- Add feature gate for raw_dylib
- Stabilize macros in some more positions
- syntax: Support modern attribute syntax in the
metamatcher
- Use
PlaceBuilderto avoid a lot of slice → vec → slice convertions
- use
try_foldinstead of
try_for_eachto reduce compile time
- Stabilize
UdpSocket::peer_addr
- Stabilize
Option::as_derefand
Option::as_deref_mut
- Stabilize
todo!(..)macro
- hashbrown: Add
RustcVacantEntry::insert_entry
BTreeSet
intersection,
is_subset&
differenceoptimizations
- Implement
Clone::clone_fromfor
LinkedList
- Inline {
min,
max}
_valueeven in debug builds
- cargo: Support for named profiles (RFC 2678)
- cargo: Disable preserving mtimes on archives
- rustup: Cleaned up error messages
- rustbuild: Make all alt builders produce parallel-enabled compilers
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
No RFCs are currently in final comment period.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize proc macros generating
macro_rulesitems.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
slice::repeat(feature
repeat_generic_slice).
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Europe
- Oct 16. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
- Oct 18. Stuttgart, DE - Rust Meetup Hack and Learn.
- Oct 23. Stockholm, SE - Stockholm Rust - Rust Meetup @Embark Studios.
- Oct 24. Turin, IT - Mozilla Torino - Gruppo di studio Rust.
North America
- Oct 16. Vancouver, BC, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- Oct 16. Ann Arbor, MI, US - Ann Arbor Rust Meetup - Monthly Gathering.
- Oct 18 & 19. Dayton, OH, US - Rust Belt Rust.
- Oct 23. Portland, OR, US - PDXRust - Hack Night.
- Oct 30. San Francisco, US - Rust in Blockchain Workshop Day (SFBW)
Rust Jobs
- Senior Blockchain Engineer at Nervos, Hangzhou, CN (Remote available).
- Rust/Core Developer at Parity, Berlin, DE (Remote available).
Quote of the Week
"Rust compilation is so slow that I can fix the bugs while it still compiles the crates"
