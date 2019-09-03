Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Introduction to Rust web applications.
- This month in Rust GameDev #1 - August 2019.
- HHVM is rewriting some of its OCaml code to Rust.
- Announcing cargo-udeps.
- Announcing structopt 0.3.
- Semantic validation in Rust.
- Low power NB-IoT on STM32 Blue Pill with Apache Mynewt and embedded Rust.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is cargo-udeps, a cargo subcommand to find unused dependencies.
Thanks to Christopher Durham for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
No issues were proposed for CfP.
Updates from Rust Core
214 pull requests were merged in the last week
- rustc: Handle modules in "fat" LTO more robustly
- Add default serialization for
Idents
- Correctly suggest adding bounds to
impl Traitargument
- Strip code to the left and right in diagnostics for long lines
- Do not complain about unused code when used in
impl
Selftype
- Simplify eager normalization of constants
- miri: Stacked Borrows: Don't read from memory during retagging
- miri: detect too large dynamically sized objects
- Small improvement for
Ordimplementation of integers
- Improve Rustdoc's handling of procedural macros
- crates.io: Show right-hand column for yanked versions to crate owners
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
No RFCs are currently in final comment period.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for udp_peer_addr.
- [disposition: merge] Specify: int->float and f32->f64 round to nearest, overflow to infinity.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
bind_by_move_pattern_guardsin Rust 1.39.0.
- [disposition: merge] Make
abs,
wrapping_abs,
overflowing_absconst functions.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize
Vec::newand
String::newas
const fns.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Asia Pacific
Europe
North America
- Sep 10. Detroit, MI, US - Detroit Rust - September Detroit Rust at the Altimetrik Collider.
- Sep 12. Columbus, OH, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- Sep 12. San Diego, CA, US - San Diego Rust September Meetup.
- Sep 18. Portland, OR, US - PDXRust - Hack Night (not the usual meetup!).
- Sep 18. Vancouver, BC, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- Sep 20-21. Denver, CO, US - Colorado Gold Rust.
Rust Jobs
- Blockchain Runtime Engineer at Parity, Berlin, DE or remote.
- Senior Software Engineer at ConsenSys R&D, Remote.
Quote of the Week
Threads are for working in parallel, async is for waiting in parallel.
Thanks to Philipp Oppermann for the suggestion!
