Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Microsoft Security Response Center endorses the use of Rust for safe systems programming.
- How to speed up the Rust compiler in 2019.
- "What the hardware does" is not what your program does: Uninitialized memory.
- What is Rust's unsafe?
- AiC: Unbounded queues and lang design.
- Creating a simple LISP in Rust.
- Announcing Rustacean Station and Rust 1.36.
- Rust as the new C. Part 1: building and combining native libs into C API.
- New tools for 2D game development.
- Fullstack Rust with Yew.
- gfx-rs Javelin project kick-off.
- Visual programming in embedded Rust with Apache Mynewt and Google Blockly.
- Stream combinators implemented using for await syntax.
- Ferrous Systems: Rust Summer Classes in Berlin.
- Tickets are now available RustFest Barcelona - 9-12 November 2019.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is overloadable, a crate to provides you with the capabilities to overload your functions in a similar style to C# or C++, including support for meta attributes, type parameters and constraints, and visibility modifiers Thanks to Stevensonmt for the suggestion!
Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.
Updates from Rust Core
235 pull requests were merged in the last week
- Use const generics for array impls [part 1]
- Update to LLVM 9 (ongoing work)
- Update LLVM: apply patch necessary for ThinLTO on RISC-V
- Use visitor for
#[structural_match]check
- Normalize projections appearing in
impl Trait
- typeck: Merge opaque type inference logic
- Fact generation for liveness calculations in Polonius
- Add key and value methods to DebugMap
- Add an AtomicCell abstraction
- Add messages to
Option's and
Result's
must_useannotation for
is_*
- Prevent Vec::drain_filter from double dropping on panic
- Add
impl<T> FromIterator<T> for Arc/Rc<[T]>
- Add Iterator::partition_in_place() and is_partitioned()
- Use
foldin
Iterator::lastdefault implementation
- rustc guide: Add humor appendix
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
No RFCs are currently in final comment period.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Deprecate
try!macro.
- [disposition: merge] Add joining slices of slices with a slice separator, not just a single item.
- [disposition: merge] Stablize Euclidean Modulo (feature euclidean_division).
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for unstable
--json-renderedflag.
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for stable
-C emit-artifact-notificationsrustc flag.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Africa
Asia Pacific
- Jul 20. Chennai, IN - Rust Chennai - Monthly meetup - July.
- Jul 23. Wellington, NZ - Rust Wellington - Talk: 5 Essential Traits.
- Jun 25. Seoul, KR - Seoul Rust Meetup, Hapjeong.
- Aug 10. Singapore, SG - Rust Meetup.
Europe
- Jul 24. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
- Jul 24. London, GB - Rust London User Group - LDN Talks July 2019.
- Jul 24. Milano, IT - Rust Language Milano - Rust Exercises.
- Aug 07. Erlangen, DE - Rust Franken Meetup #1.
North America
- Jul 24. Mexico City, MX - Rust MX - Reunión Julio: Rust y Big data.
- Jul 24. Durham, NC, US - Triangle Rustaceans - Project Night & Lightning Talks.
- Jul 24. Ann Arbor, MI, US - Ann Arbor Rust Meetup - Monthly Gathering.
- Jul 24. Vancouver, BC, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- Jul 30. Dallas, TX, US - Dallas Rust - Last Tuesday.
South America
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Rust Jobs
- Graphics Engineer at Mozilla, Toronto, CA.
- Backend Engineer at Bitski, San Francisco, US.
- Blockchain Runtime Engineer at Parity, Berlin, DE or remote.
Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!
Quote of the Week
Rust is 5 languages stacked on top of each other, except that instead of ending up like 5 children under a trenchcoat, they end up like the power rangers.
Thanks to Jelte Fennema for the suggestion!
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
This Week in Rust is edited by: nasa42, llogiq, and Flavsditz.