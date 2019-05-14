Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- 🎈🎉 Announcing Rust 1.34.2. 🎉🎈
- Security advisory for the standard library.
- Update on the CI investigation.
- 2D graphics on modern GPU.
- Rust patterns: enums instead of booleans.
- Asymmetric multi-processing on microcontrollers with μAMP.
- State of machine learning in Rust.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is panic-never, a crate to make every panic a link-time error. Thanks to ehsanmok for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
Updates from Rust Core
190 pull requests were merged in the last week
- Implement built-in
.awaitsyntax (Hooray!)
- Remove the old await! macro
- Cleanup the .await HIR lowering with .stmt(..)
- Revert "Disable big-endian simd in swap_nonoverlapping_bytes"
- syntax: introduce unescape module
- syntax_pos: Optimize symbol interner pre-filling slightly
- Keep original literal tokens in AST
- Tweak
Symboland
InternedString
- Use
Symbolmore
- Better IO buffer when validating dist hashes
- Remove
hir::ExprKind::If
- Optimize HIR map
- Fix HIR printing of existential type
- Const-stabilize
NonNull::danglingand
NonNull::cast
- std: Derive
Defaultfor
io::Cursor
- cargo: Stabilize offline mode
- cargo: Always include
Cargo.tomlwhen packaging
- Implement the Cargo half of pipelined compilation
- rustup: More progress bars
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] Named custom cargo profiles.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for VecDeque::rotate_{left|right} (feature vecdeque_rotate).
- [disposition: merge] std: implement
Errorfor
Box<dyn Error>.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize ADX, TBM, and SSE4a target features.
- [disposition: merge] Allow null-pointer-optimized enums in FFI if their underlying representation is FFI safe.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize core parts of MaybeUninit.
New RFCs
- Deprecate stdlib modules dedicated to numeric constants and move those constants to associated consts.
- Annotate unwind rust.
Upcoming Events
Asia
- May 18. Chennai, IN - Rust Chennai - Monthly meetup - May.
- May 25. Taipei, TW - Rust Taiwan Meetup.
- May 27. Tokyo, JP - Tokyo Rust Meetup - Rust LT #5.
Europe
- May 20. Karlsruhe, DE - Rust Hack & Learn.
- May 22. Erlangen, DE - Rust Franken Meetup #0.
- May 22. Hamburg, DE - Rust Hack & Learn May 2019.
- May 22. Grenoble, FR - FLOSS Grenoble - Rust meetup.
- May 23. Paris, FR - Rust Paris meetup #45.
- May 29. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
- May 28. Vilnius, LT - Rust Vilnius - Rust Safety and Distributed Consensus.
North America
- May 22. Ann Arbor, US - Ann Arbor Rust Meetup - Monthly Gathering.
- May 22. Mesa, AZ, US - Desert Rust - Rust: Backend Web Frameworks.
- May 27. Durham, NC, US - Triangle Rustaceans - Project Night & Lightning Talks.
- May 28. Dallas, TX, US - Dallas Rust - Last Tuesday.
- May 29. Vancouver, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- May 29. Chicago, IL, US - Chicago Rust Meetup - Unsafe Rust.
Rust Jobs
- Lead Software Engineer at SE4, Tokyo, JP.
- Software Engineer - Backend at SISU, San Francisco, US.
- Software Engineer at TenX, Singapore.
- Blockchain Runtime Engineer at Parity, Berlin, DE or remote.
Quote of the Week
The big gorilla 3D game framework. Apparently it actually works.
Thanks to Magnus Larsen for the suggestion!
