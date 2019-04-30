Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- 🎈🎉 Announcing Rust 1.34.1. 🎉🎈
- Await syntax discussion summary.
- A (type-based) Rust cheatsheet.
- Writing an OS in Rust: Testing.
- How Rust solved dependency hell.
- Creating crossplatform Rust terminal apps.
- 10 key learnings in Rust after 30,000 lines of code.
- UWP port is in progress.
- Mozilla IRC sunset and the Rust channel.
- Giving up on wlroots-rs.
- Making Sandspiel (a falling sand game in Rust and Wasm).
- Implementing tile encoding in rav1e.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is cast-rs, a crate with ergonomic, checked cast functions for primitive types. Thanks to mark-i-m for the suggestion!
Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
No issues were proposed for CfP.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.
Updates from Rust Core
229 pull requests were merged in the last week
- Stabilize futures_api.
- Replace HashMap implementation with SwissTable (as an external crate)
- Introduce
hir::ExprKind::Useand employ in for loop desugaring
- Future-proof MIR for dedicated debuginfo
- Add
f16ctarget_feature
- Fix
sync_allon macos/ios
- Implement
saturating_abs()and
saturating_neg()functions for signed integer types
- Stabilize
Iterator::copied
- Stabilize
pointer::align_offset
- Const-stabilize
std::mem::needs_drop
- cargo: Support relative paths for registries
- Set
cfg(test)when rustdoc is running with
--testoption
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] Allow arbitrary enums to have explicit discriminants.
- [disposition: merge] Symbol Mangling v2.
- [disposition: merge] Introduce "compiler-team contributors".
- [disposition: postpone] Changing the overflow behavior for usize in release builds to panic.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] [Stabilization] Future APIs.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize the core::array module and reexport in std (for TryFromSliceError).
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for DoubleEndedIterator::nth_back.
- [disposition: merge] Experimentally add
ffi_constand
ffi_pureextern fn attributes.
- [disposition: merge] Implement
iter::Sumand
iter::Productfor
Option.
- [disposition: merge] std: Derive
Defaultfor
io::Cursor.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Africa
Asia Pacific
- May 6. Auckland, NZ - Rust AKL - Rust Debugging Techniques + Lightening Talks.
- May 8. Kuala Lumpur, MY - Rust Meetup May 2019.
Europe
- May 2. Munich, DE - Rust Munich - Rust libp2p.
- May 2. Zagreb, HR - Rust Meetup 201905: WebAssembly <3 Rust.
- May 6. Budapest, HU - Rust Hungary Meetup.
- May 9. Wrocław, PL - Rust Wroclaw Meetup #10.
- May 9. Berlin, DE - Rust+GNOME 2019 Hackfest#5.
- May 15. Berlin, DE - Berlin Rust Hack and Learn.
- May 15. Helsinki, FI - Rust meetup May.
North America
- May 8. Mesa, US - Desert Rust: Rust Study Group (booze.rs).
- May 9. San Diego, US - San Diego Rust May Meetup.
- May 9. Arlington, US - Rust DC — Mid-month Rustful.
- May 9. Columbus, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- May 14. Seattle, US - Monthly meetup.
- May 15. Vancouver, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Rust Jobs
Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!
Quote of the Week
Clippy’s Favorite Activity Is Criticizing Clippy’s Codebase
Llogiq is pretty self-congratulatory for picking this awesome quote.
Please submit quotes and vote for next week!
This Week in Rust is edited by: nasa42, llogiq, and Flavsditz.