Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Writing an OS in Rust: Paging implementation.
- Fast, bump-allocated virtual DOMs with Rust and Wasm.
- Implementing a NES emulator in Rust.
- Porting the UNIX-like Redox OS to Arm v8.0.
- A Rust API for librsvg.
- Embedded in Rust: Implementing a static stack usage analysis tool.
- Scientific computing: a Rust adventure (part 1 - zero-cost abstractions).
- Web Programming in Rust - 02/x: Deployments.
- Announcing Governance Working Group.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is copyless, a crate to extend boxes and vecs to operate on values while avoiding
memcpys. Thanks to Dzmitry Malyshau for the suggestion!
Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.
Updates from Rust Core
205 pull requests were merged in the last week
- Optimize copying large ranges of undefmask blocks
- Unregress using scalar unions in constants
- Ignore higher-ranked object bound conditions created by WF
- Visit impl Trait for
dead_codelint
- rustc: Fix ICE when trait alias has bare Self
- Fix ICE in MIR pretty printing
- resolve: Account for new importable entities
- Remove restriction on
isize/
usizein
repr(simd)
- Add
Cmp::clampfor ranges
- Stabilize
Range*::contains
- Change
std::fs::copyto use
copyfileon MacOS and iOS
- Stabilize
Option::copied
- cargo: Fix resolving yanked crates when using a local registry
- cargo: Stricter package change detection
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] Transparent Unions and Enums.
- [disposition: merge] Stabilize the alloc crate.
- [disposition: postpone] Initial pipeline rfc.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Add provided methods
Seek::{stream_len, stream_position}.
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for {f32, f64}::copysign.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
Africa
Asia Pacific
- Mar 25. Melbourne, AU - Rust Melbourne Meetup.
- Mar 25. Auckland, NZ - Rust AKL Meetup.
- Mar 25. Tokyo, JP - Tokyo Rust Meetup.
Europe
- Mar 21. Kharkiv, UA - PeerLab Kharkiv #Rust.
- Mar 21. Grenoble, FR - Rust Meetup - FLOSS Grenoble.
- Mar 21. Torino, IT - Turin Rust Meetup.
- Mar 26. Berlin, DE - Rust and Tell Berlin.
- Mar 28. Copenhagen, DK - Copenhagen Rust Hack Night #14.
- Mar 28. Toulouse, FR - Rust Toulouse meetup.
- Apr 3. Sandown, ZA - Johannesburg meetup.
- Apr 3. Berlin, DE - Berlin Rust Hack and Learn.
- Apr 04. Wroclaw, PL - Rust Wroclaw Meetup.
North America
- Mar 25. Durham, US - Triangle Rustaceans.
- Mar 27. Chicago, US - Chicago Rust Meetup - Futures in Haskell and Rust.
- Mar 27. Ann Arbor, US - Ann Arbor Rust Meetup.
- Mar 27. Mesa, US - Phoenix Rust: Scientific Computing.
- Apr 3. Indianapolis, US - Indy.rs.
- Apr 3. Atlanta, US - Rust Atlanta Meetup.
- Apr 3. Vancouver, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
South America
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Please remember to add a link to the event too. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Rust Jobs
Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!
Quote of the Week
Sadly, no quote was nominated this week.
Please submit your quotes for next week!
This Week in Rust is edited by: nasa42, llogiq, and Flavsditz.