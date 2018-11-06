Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Rust now available on 14 Debian architectures.
- MIR-based borrowck is almost here.
- How to speed up the Rust compiler in 2018: NLL edition.
- After NLL: Interprocedural conflicts.
- Shifgrethor IV: Tracing.
- A hammer you can only hold by the handle. Looking at the Rust borrow checker from a different perspective.
- Anchored and uniform paths.
- On dealing with owning and borrowing in public interfaces.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is parse_wiki_text, a crate to parse MediaWiki entries into a tree of elements. Thanks to Fredrik for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- swc transcompiles new-generation JavaScript to old-generation JavaScript and needs help.
- Tera: Consider remove error_chain dependency.
Updates from Rust Core
131 pull requests were merged in the last week
- fix DWARF generation for enums
- add libproc_macro to rust-src distribution
- remove the
alloc_jemalloccrate
- add Retagging statements
- implement object-safety and dynamic dispatch for arbitrary_self_types
- universes refactor 3
- correct alignment of atomic types and (re)add
Atomic{
I,
U}
128
- rustc_target: pass contexts by reference, not value
- take advantage of impl Iterator in (transitive/elaborate)_bounds
- change a
flat_mapwith 0/1-element vecs to a
filter_map
- improve a few cases of collecting to an
FxHash(
Map/
Set)
- crates.io: ensure only exact name matches are added to the index
- use
SmallVecwithin
MoveData
- tweak
MatcherPos::matches
- make
-Z lslist the actual filename of external dependencies
- syntax: improve a few allocations
- pass suggestions as impl Iterator instead of Vec
- fix
invalid_const_promotiontest on some archs
- add
raw_entryAPI to
HashMap
- cargo: configure tar to not set mtime
- rustdoc: hide default impls items
- rustdoc: refactor: centralize all command-line argument parsing
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] Linked list cursors.
- [disposition: close] flat_map as an alias for and_then.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Minor standard library constification.
New RFCs
- An operator to take a raw reference.
- Structural Records.
- Unsafe blocks in unsafe fn.
- Anonymous variant types, a minimal ad-hoc sum type.
Upcoming Events
Online
- Nov 14. Rust Community Team Meeting in Discord.
- Nov 19. Rust Community Content Subteam Meeting in Discord.
- Nov 21. Rust Events Team Meeting in Telegram.
Europe
- Nov 14. Helsinki, FI - Helsinki Rust meetup.
- Nov 14. Berlin, DE - Berlin Rust Hack and Learn.
- Nov 15. Cambridge, GB - Cambridge Rust Meetup.
- Nov 15. Madrid, ES - Rust + Deliveroo.
- Nov 17. Toulouse, FR - Capitole du Libre 2018 - Introduction à Rust.
- Nov 17. Toulouse, FR - Capitole du Libre 2018 - Initiation à Rust.
- Nov 21. Oslo, NO - Hack & Learn.
- Nov 21. Hamburg, DE - Rust Hack & Learn Nov 2018.
North America
- Nov 8. Utah, US - Utah Rust monthly meetup.
- Nov 8. Arlington, US - Rust DC - Mid-month Rustful.
- Nov 8. Columbus, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- Nov 8. Boston, US - Rust/Scala meetup at SPLASH conf.
- Nov 8. Arlington, US - Rust DC—Mid-month Rustful.
- Nov 11. Mountain View, US - Rust Dev in Mountain View.
- Nov 12. Seattle, US - Seattle Rust Meetup.
- Nov 13. Charlottesville, US - Rustlang Meetup.
- Nov 14. Vancouver, CA - Vancouver Rust meetup.
- Nov 18. Mountain View, US - Rust Dev in Mountain View.
Rust Jobs
- Rust Backend Engineer at Kraken, Remote.
- Rust Developer at Parity, Berlin, DE.
- Senior Blockchain Protocol Engineer at crypto.com, Hong Kong.
Quote of the Week
Everything about Rust is ironic.
– @jessitron on twitter
Thanks to David Sullins for the suggestion!
