Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- 🎈🎉 Announcing Rust 1.27.2. 🎉🎈
- Futures 0.3.0-alpha.1 is released with support for async/await.
- Game studio Ready At Dawn switching to Rust for all new development.
- Multi-line search is coming to ripgrep.
- Wayland-rs 0.21: Pure rust implementation.
- A static web app in Rust.
- Writing a GPU-accelerated path tracer in Rust - part 3.
- Creating CLI apps in Rust is super easy.
- Deploying Rust with Docker and Kubernetes.
- Natively run OCaml from Rust.
- Rust concurrency patterns: communicate by sharing your Sender.
- Thoughts on compile-time function evaluation and type systems.
- On impl blocks, injection and surjection in Rust.
- Rebooting the network services working group.
- Hello Content-o-Tron. Editorial assistance and technical reviews of draft blog posts.
- 2018 Edition end of week post (2018-07-20).
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is rav1e, the fastest and safest AV1 encoder from Xiph.Org Foundation. Thanks to nasa42 for suggestion!
Call for Participation
- How to help test the 2018 edition.
- bitwarden_rs: Looking for wannabe rustaceans, that'd like to get their feet wet.
- Get started with these beginner-friendly issues.
Updates from Rust Core
151 pull requests were merged in the last week
- Cargo: Import
cargo fixdirectly in to Cargo.
- Implement existential types.
- Overhaul exit codes for rustc and rustdoc.
- rustc: Stabilize
#[wasm_import_module]as
#[link(...)].
- Stabilize lint handling in rustdoc.
- Deprecation of
str::slice_unchecked(_mut).
- Lint
asyncidentifiers in 2018 preparation mode.
- rustc: Enable
use_extern_macrosin 2018 edition.
- Implement statfs for dragonfly, freebsd and openbsd.
- Speed up
SparseBitMatrixuse in
RegionValues.
- mem::swap the obvious way for types smaller than the SIMD optimization's block size.
- Cargo: Don't warn about ignored files in cargo-fix.
- rustc: Work around an upstream wasm ThinLTO bug.
- Allow clippy to be installed with make install.
- regex: expose lower level search APIs.
- Implement rfc 1789: Conversions from
&mut Tto
&Cell<T>.
Approved RFCs
Final Comment Period
RFCs
No RFCs are currently in final comment period.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue: RFC 2103 - attributes for tools.
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for
ToOwned::clone_into(
toowned_clone_into).
- [disposition: merge] Modularize crate-local
#[macro_export] macro_rules.
New RFCs
Upcoming Events
Online
- Jul 31. Rust Community Content Subteam Meeting at #rust-content on irc.mozilla.org.
- Aug 1. Rust Events Team Meeting in Telegram.
- Aug 1. Rust Community Team Meeting in Discord.
- Aug 8. Rust Community Team Meeting in Discord.
Africa
Europe
- Aug 1. Cologne, DE - Rust Cologne.
- Aug 8. Berlin, DE - Binding to Rust from everything.
- Aug 8. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool - Rust Hack and Learn.
North America
- Jul 29. Mountain View, US - Open Table / Icebreaker: what projects are you working on.
- Jul 31. Dallas, US - Last Tuesday Meetup.
- Aug 1. Indianapolis, US - Indy.rs.
- Aug 1. Atlanta, US - Grab a beer with fellow Rustaceans.
- Aug 5. Mountain View, US - Open Table / Icebreaker: what projects are you working on.
- Aug 8. Vancouver, CA - Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out night.
- Aug 9. Arlington, US - Rust DC - Mid-month Rustful.
- Aug 9. Columbus, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- Aug 17. Portland, US - RustConf 2018.
South America
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Rust Jobs
Quote of the Week
I’ve just realized that “guarantees memory safety in the presence of bugs” is a nice way to describe Rust to C/C++ folks
– matklad.
Thanks to TomP for the suggestion!
