Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- 🎈🎉 Announcing Rust 1.27. 🎉🎈
- Rust 2018: an early preview.
- Our vision for Rust and WebAssembly.
- Proposal for a staged RFC process.
- What I learned: Porting Dateutil parser from Python to Rust.
- Making
Arcmore atomic.
- Optimising path tracing: the last 10%.
- Rust with Rocket + Elm running on Heroku.
- Generic associated types in iterators.
- [podcast] Rusty Spike Podcast - episode 34. DivANS, IDE support, Aaron’s continued series, async/await, non-lexical lifetimes, and Rust Reach.
- [podcast] New Rustacean: e024 – Traits deep dive, part 2.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is mutagen, a mutation testing framework for Rust. Thanks to llogiq for the suggestion.
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
Updates from Rust Core
95 pull requests were merged in the last week
- async/await
- rename OOM to allocation error
- prohibit
global_allocatorin submodules
- run some stuff in parallel
- reduce number of allocations done by NLL
- NLL: walk the MIR only once for the "unused mut" lint
- NLL diagnostics: revise
fn check_access_permissions
- improve memoization and refactor NLL type check
- add existential type definitions
- make more
libsyntaxmethods public
- add ability to apply custom derive to union types
- The Great Generics Generalisation: HIR Edition
- fix processing mod with multi-level path on Windows
- disable probestack when GCOV profiling is being used
- support future deprecation for rustc_deprecated
- fix an ICE when matching over const slices
- yet another "old borrowck" bug around match default bindings
- fix erroneous error note when using field after move
- three diagnostics upgrades
- various changes to existing diagnostics
- don't suggest incorrect syntax
- use fstatat64 where available
- specialize
StepBy<Range(Inclusive)>
impl Hash for !
- stabilize std::path::Path::ancestors
- replace tempdir by tempfile
- rustdoc: greatly improve tables display
- rustbuild: use quiet tests by default
- ship LLVM tools with the toolchain
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now.
RFCs
- [disposition: merge] Allow panicking in constants.
- [disposition: merge] Allow
loopin constant evaluation.
- [disposition: merge] Introduce
#[do_not_recommend]to control errors for trait impls.
- [disposition: merge] Tuple struct construction with
Self(v1, v2, ..).
- [disposition: merge] Update RFC 0430 to allow underscores between numbers in CamelCase names.
- [disposition: merge] Add
Option::replaceto the core library.
- [disposition: close] Reserve
delegateas a keyword in edition 2018.
- [disposition: close] Reserve
f(a = b)in Rust 2018.
Tracking Issues & PRs
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for "macro naming and modularisation" (RFC #1561).
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for
ToOwned::clone_into(
toowned_clone_into).
- [disposition: merge]
extern typecannot support
size_of_valand
align_of_val.
- [disposition: merge] Tracking issue for the to_bytes and from_bytes methods of integers.
- [disposition: merge] Implement
iter::{Sum<U>, Product<U>}for
Option<T>.
- [disposition: merge] Implement
PartialEqbetween
&strand
OsString.
- [disposition: merge] Remove quote_*! macros.
- [disposition: close] Can't overload indexing for arrays.
New RFCs
- Add new channels for long term support (LTS) releases.
- Stabilize the alloc crate.
- Conversions:
FromLossyand
TryFromLossytraits.
Upcoming Events
Online
- Jul 3. Rust Community Content Subteam Meeting at #rust-content on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jul 4. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jul 4. Rust Events Team Meeting.
- Jul 11. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
Africa
Europe
- Jul 4. Dresden, DE - Mozilla Community Dresden - Rust Meetup.
- Jul 6. Darmstadt, DE - Rhein-Main Rust Meetup.
- Jul 11. Zurich, CH - Actix.rs - July Meetup.
- Jul 11. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool - Rust Hack and Learn.
North America
- Jul 1. Mountain View, US - Open Table / Icebreaker: what projects are you working on.
- Jul 4. Atlanta, US - Grab a beer with fellow Rustaceans.
- Jul 4. Indianapolis, US - Indy.rs.
- Jul 8. Mountain View, US - Open Table / Icebreaker: what projects are you working on.
- Jul 9. Seattle, US - Monthly Rust Meetup.
- Jul 11. Vancouver, CA - Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out night.
- Jul 12. Columbus, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- Aug 17. Portland, US - RustConf 2018. Registration is now open.
Rust Jobs
Quote of the Week
I’m hesitating in cc’ing [the crate author] because I’d rather this be an educational conversation, and not a unsafety witchhunt.
– vitalyd on rust-users
