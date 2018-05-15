Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- 🎈🎉 Announcing Rust 1.26. 🎉🎈
- 🎈🎉 Rust turns three. 🎉🎈
- How Rust 1.26 more than tripled the speed of my code.
- Notes on impl Trait.
- Entity-Component-System architecture for UI in Rust.
- Performance experiments with matrix multiplication.
- Cortex-M library development now possible on beta and the path towards stable embedded Rust.
- nom 4.0 released: faster, safer, simpler parsers.
- This week in Rust docs 105.
- This week in Rust and WebAssembly 2.
- These weeks in dev tools issue 4.
- [podcast] New Rustacean: Rust 1.26. impl trait, match on references, Results from main, and more. A good way to mark three years since Rust 1.0!
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is Askama, a Jinja-like type-safe compiled templating engine. Thanks to Icefoxen for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- rustc-guide is a project to write a short guide about how the rust compiler works, and it needs your help. There are some easier issues, issues which might require a bit of investigation/code reading, and issues which probably require some advanced knowledge or a lot of time.
- [easy] gfx-rs: Set buffers mutability qualifiers on Metal compute pipelines. gfx-rs is a high-performance, bindless graphics API for Rust.
- [easy] gfx-rs: Set threadGroupSizeIsMultipleOfThreadExecutionWidth on Metal compute pipelines.
- [easy] gfx-rs: Use set_bytes for short temporary data in Metal internal shaders.
- Get started with these beginner-friendly issues.
Updates from Rust Core
153 pull requests were merged in the last week
- set PrepareForThinLTO flag when using ThinLTO
- typeck: fix ICE with struct update syntax
- typeck: save the index of private fields
- use
SmallVecfor
DepNodeIndexwithin
dep_graph
- inline
Spanmethods
- don't use Lock for heavily accessed
CrateMetadata::cnum_map
- do not silently truncate offsets for
read_at/
write_aton emscripten
- fix
panicfor binaries built during tests
- fix volatile_store and nontemporal_store
- rustc: leave space for fields of uninhabited types to allow partial initialization
- rustc: don't trip an assertion for enums with present but uninhabited variants
- rustc: allow an edition's feature on that edition
- rustc: include semicolon when removing
extern crate
- improve single-use and zero-use lifetime lints
- prevent infinite recursion of modules
- fix self referential impl Trait substitutions
- macros: Add a 'literal' fragment specifier
- rename Pin to PinMut, and some more breaking changes
- stabilize macro_lifetime_matcher
- don't allocate when creating an empty BTree
- only lookup types in one interner
- idiom lints for removing
extern crate
- added missing implementation hint
- make
String::new()const
- turn
ManuallyDrop::newinto a constant function
- std: avoid
ptr::copyif unnecessary in
vec::Drain
- add fn
into_inner(self) -> (Idx, Idx)to RangeInclusive
- ./x.py test should be able to run individual tests
New Contributors
- Aaron DeVore
- C Jones
- Collins Abitekaniza
- Isaac Whitfield
- Katrin Leinweber
- Martin Husemann
- Roman Stoliar
- Sebastian Köln
- Tim Allen
- Tomas Gavenciak
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:
- [disposition: close] The ConstDefault trait.
New RFCs
- Rust style guide.
- Rustfmt stability.
- Simple postfix macros.
- Reserve
throwand
failas keywords in edition 2018.
- DerefMove. Add a new
DerefMovetrait that allows consuming a smart pointer to move its contents, as in
let x = *p;
- Deny the
overflowing_literalslint for the 2018 edition.
Upcoming Events
The community team is trying to improve outreach to meetup organisers. Please fill out their call for contact info if you are running or used to run a meetup.
- May 19. Chennai, IN - Rust Monthly Meetup - May.
- May 20. Mountain View, US - Open Table / Icebreaker: what projects are you working on.
- May 22. Paris, FR - Rust Paris meetup #42.
- May 22. Rust Community Content Subteam Meeting at #rust-content on irc.mozilla.org.
- May 23. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- May 23. Rust Events Team Meeting.
- May 23. Durham, US - Triangle Rustaceans - Async Programming With Tokio.
- May 27. Paris, FR - RustFest Paris 2018.
- May 27. Mountain View, US - Open Table / Icebreaker: what projects are you working on.
- May 29. Dallas, US - Last Tuesday Meetup.
- May 30/31. Berlin, DE - Rust/WASM course around JSConf.EU.
- May 30. Berlin, DE - Berlin Mozilla Meetup - Rust Hack and Learn.
- May 30. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- May 30. Vancouver, CA - Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out night.
Rust Jobs
Quote of the Week
