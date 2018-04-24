Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Announcing cargo src (beta).
- Hello
wasm-pack- a tool for assembling and packaging Rust crates that targets WebAssembly.
- Dev-tools team: Goals for 2018.
- [pdf] Rust case study: Chucklefish taps Rust to bring safe concurrency to video games.
- Facebook announces fastmod, a code refactoring tool written in Rust.
- Reports from the Madrid Rust+GNOME Hackfest.
- GLib/GIO async operations and Rust futures + async/await.
- Announcing the Network Services Working Group (WG-Net).
- Small WebAssembly binaries with Rust + Emscripten.
- This week in Rust docs 102.
- [podcast] Rusty Spike Podcast - episode 26. wasm-pack, SIMD, IntelliJ, VSCode, cargo src, hackfests, rustfmt, and redox.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is human-panic, a crate to make Rust's error handling usable to end users. Thanks to Vikrant for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- [hard] tarpaulin: Link error with undefined reference to main on Arch. Tarpaulin is a code coverage tool for Rust projects.
- Clippy has a lot of good first issues to get started.
- Get started with these beginner-friendly issues.
Updates from Rust Core
132 pull requests were merged in the last week
- stabilize x86/x86_64 SIMD (WOOT!)
- wasm: increase default stack size to 1MB
- std: minimize size of panicking on wasm
- remove 'proc' from the reserved keywords list
- proc_macro: stay on the "use the cache" path more
- work around LLVM debuginfo problem in librustc_driver
- avoid allocating when parsing \u{...} literals
- parser: do not override syntactic context for dummy spans
- lazily evaluate EvalErrorKind::*.into() calls
- change the hashcounts in raw
Litvariants from
usizeto
u16
- remove HIR inlining
- properly handle ranges of signed enums using both extremums
- update Rhs on ShlAssign to default to Self
- add inherent methods in libcore for
[T],
[u8],
str,
f32, and
f64
- implement size_hint for some iterators
- atomic: remove 'Atomic*' from Debug output
- replace {
Alloc,
GlobalAlloc}
::oomwith a lang item
- stabilize a bunch of minor api additions
- rustdoc: UI tests for rustdoc
- rustdoc: add doc search aliases
- cargo: add new metadata fields
New Contributors
- Dylan MacKenzie
- Johannes Nixdorf
- Kerem
- krk
- Nathaniel McCallum
- Nicholas Rishel
- Russell Cohen
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:
- [disposition: merge] Custom test frameworks.
- [disposition: merge] Reserve
tryfor
try { .. }block expressions.
- [disposition: merge] Async/await notation for ergonomic asynchronous IO.
- [disposition: postpone] Macros Derive PlopAhead and PlopBehind.
- [disposition: close] Add
unlessand
untilas reserved keywords to the Rust language.
New RFCs
- optimise(size) attribute.
- iter-fn: Implementing iterators from stateful closures. Make trivial to have an iterator by just writing a function/closure.
- carrying_mul. Add an inherent method to integral types which does a double-wide multiplication.
Upcoming Events
The community team is trying to improve outreach to meetup organisers. Please fill out their call for contact info if you are running or used to run a meetup.
- Apr 26. New York City, US - Rust NYC (Security).
- Apr 27. Darmstadt, DE - Rhein-Main Rust Meetup.
- Apr 29. Mountain View, US - Open Table / Icebreaker: what projects are you working on.
- May 1. Johannesburg, ZA - Monthly Meetup of the Johannesburg Rustaceans.
- May 2. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
- May 2. Cologne, DE - Rust Cologne - Constrained Solving.
- May 2. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- May 2. Vancouver, CA - Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out night.
- May 2. Atlanta, US - Grab a beer with fellow Rustaceans.
- May 2. Indianapolis, US - Indy.rs - Actix Actor Framework.
- May 3. Utrecht, NL - Rust Workshop.
- May 6. Mountain View, US - Open Table / Icebreaker: what projects are you working on.
- May 7. Sydney, AU - Rust Sydney - Meetup 13.
- May 8. Rust Community Content Subteam Meeting at #rust-content on irc.mozilla.org.
- May 9. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- May 9. Rust Events Team Meeting.
- May 10. Redwood City, US - Bay Area - Where "Self-Driving" Database Meets a "Rusty" Distributed Key-Value Store.
- May 10. Columbus, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- May 10. San Diego, US - San Diego Rust May Meetup.
- May 27. Paris, FR - RustFest Paris 2018.
Rust Jobs
No jobs listed for this week.
Quote of the Week
I’ve become fearless in Rust, but it’s made me fear every other language…
Thanks to nasa42 for the suggestion!
