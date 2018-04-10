Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

News & Blog Posts

From Rust All Hands in Berlin

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is shiplift, a rusty API for talking with docker daemons. Thanks to Matthias Beyer for the suggestion!

Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

200 (!) pull requests were merged in the last week

New Contributors

Chris Manchester

Dan Callaghan

Francis Gagné

lloydmeta

nabijaczleweli

Valentine Valyaeff

Wim Looman

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:

No RFCs are currently in final comment period.

New RFCs

Upcoming Events

The community team is trying to improve outreach to meetup organisers. Please fill out their call for contact info if you are running or used to run a meetup.

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

No quote was selected for QotW.

Submit your quotes for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nasa42 and llogiq.