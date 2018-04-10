Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Async & await in Rust: a full proposal.
- JavaScript to Rust and back again: A wasm-bindgen tale.
- A formal look at pinning.
- The dark side of ergonomics.
- Announcing the Formal Verification Working Group.
- Increasing Rust’s reach 2018.
- The state of game development in Rust.
- Sponza: A demo of a Rust game engine running with WASM in the browser.
- Futures 0.2 is here.
- toml 0.4.6 is released which includes a
toml!macro to easily build
toml::Valueobjects.
- Announcing Tower — a library for writing robust network services with Rust.
- Bringing Vulkan everywhere — an update on gfx-rs portability initiative.
- Improving GStreamer performance on a high number of network streams by sharing threads between elements with Rust’s tokio crate.
- Writing a recursive ascent parser by hand.
- Rust in ten slides.
- A gentle introduction to Rust.
- This week in Rust docs 100.
- This week in Rust and WebAssembly 1.
From Rust All Hands in Berlin
- The Rust team All Hands in Berlin: a recap.
- Sound and ergonomic specialization for Rust.
- Cargo, Xargo, and Rustup.
- Custom tasks in Cargo.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is shiplift, a rusty API for talking with docker daemons. Thanks to Matthias Beyer for the suggestion!
Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- Help stabilize a subset of Macros 2.0!
- rustc-guide is a project to write a short guide about how the rust compiler works, and it needs your help. There are some easier issues, issues which might require a bit of investigation/code reading, and issues which probably require some advanced knowledge or a lot of time.
- [good first issue] distinst: Optimize Partition Moving Algorithm. distinst is a distribution installer backend written in Rust.
- distinst: Reduce LUKS Device Detection Overhead.
- distinst: Use Entire Disk as LUKS / LVM Partition.
- [easy] tokei: Improve tokei's language test coverage.
- Get started with these beginner-friendly issues.
If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.
Updates from Rust Core
200 (!) pull requests were merged in the last week
- better
Debugfor
proc_macrotypes
- proc_macro: reorganize public API
- AST: give spans to all identifiers
- stabilize attributes on generic parameters
- mem-categorization, coherence fix
- fix ICE with
main's return type containing lifetimes
- Make queries thread safe
- Print query stack on ICEs
- miri: add public alloc_kind accessor
- miri: make write_discriminant_value public
- add more
vec![... ; n]optimizations
impl Unpin for Pin
- introduce
Vec::resize_withmethod
- expand macros in
extern {}blocks
- non-exhaustive enums/structs: finishing touches
- add
Iterator::find_map
std::sync::atomic::Atomic*::{
fetch_min,
fetch_max,
fetch_update}
- stabilize iterator methods in 1.27
- stabilize String::replace_range
cargo build --out-dir
- crates.io: allow feature names to begin with numbers
- rustdoc: handle future deprecation annotations
- book: update mdbook, allows search
New Contributors
- Chris Manchester
- Dan Callaghan
- Francis Gagné
- lloydmeta
- nabijaczleweli
- Valentine Valyaeff
- Wim Looman
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
- RFC 2338: Type alias enum variants.
- RFC 2102: Unnamed fields of struct and union type.
- RFC 2196: Semantic build scripts for Cargo.
- RFC 2295: Extend pattern API to OsStr.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:
No RFCs are currently in final comment period.
New RFCs
- Add futures to libcore.
- Async/await notation for ergonomic asynchronous IO.
- Reserve
tryfor
try { .. }block expressions.
- Delegation. Syntax sugar for efficient code reuse via the composition pattern.
#[used]static variables.
- Introduce
#[do_not_recommend]to control errors for trait impls.
- Implement a sandbox for environment variables and files.
- target_feature 1.1.
- Macros Derive PlopAhead and PlopBehind.
Upcoming Events
The community team is trying to improve outreach to meetup organisers. Please fill out their call for contact info if you are running or used to run a meetup.
- Apr 12. San Diego, US - San Diego Rust April Meetup - UDP Challenge.
- Apr 12. Columbus, US - Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- Apr 12. Arlington, US - Rust DC - Learn+Try: Rust in the Browser via WebAssembly.
- Apr 15. Athens, GR - Rust Meetup.
- Apr 15. Mountain View, US - Open Table / Icebreaker: what projects are you working on.
- Apr 17. Brussels, BE - Error, logs and more.
- Apr 18. Paris, FR - Devoxx 2018 - Hands-on Labs - Rust introduction.
- Apr 18. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Apr 18. Berlin, DE - OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
- Apr 18. Vancouver, CA - Rust Study/Hack/Hang-out night.
- Apr 18. Wrocław, PL - Technocracy. 1st Rust Meetup in Wrocław.
- Apr 18. Milano, IT - Rust Exercises.
- Apr 19. Rust release triage.
- Apr 19. Cambridge, GB - Cambridge Rust Meetup.
- Apr 21. Chennai, IN - Monthly Meetup - April.
- Apr 22. Mountain View, US - Open Table / Icebreaker: what projects are you working on.
- Apr 24. Rust Community Content Subteam Meeting at #rust-content on irc.mozilla.org.
- Apr 24. Dallas, US - Last Tuesday Meetup.
- Apr 25. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Apr 25. Rust Events Team Meeting.
- Apr 27. Darmstadt, DE - Rhein-Main Rust Meetup.
- May 27. Paris, FR - RustFest Paris 2018.
If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Email the Rust Community Team for access.
Rust Jobs
- Junior Blockchain Rust Developer at Witnet Foundation.
- Senior Blockchain Rust Developer at Witnet Foundation.
Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!
Quote of the Week
No quote was selected for QotW.
Submit your quotes for next week!