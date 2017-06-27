Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

This Week in Rust is openly developed on GitHub. If you find any errors in this week's issue, please submit a PR.

News & Blog Posts

Friends of the Forest

Our community likes to recognize people who have made outstanding contributions to the Rust Project, its ecosystem, and its community. These people are 'friends of the forest'. The community team has been lax in making nominations for this on a regular basis, but we hope to get back on track!

Today's featured friend of the forest is Mark Simulacrum. As of Friday, June 23, Mark has made sure that all 2,634 open issues on the rust-lang/rust repo have a label! Thank you, Mark, for this heroic effort!

Crate of the Week

This week's crate is strum, a crate that allows you to derive stringify and parse operations for your enums. Thanks to lucab for the suggestion!

Submit your suggestions and votes for next week!

Call for Participation

Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!

Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.

If you are a Rust project owner and are looking for contributors, please submit tasks here.

94 pull requests were merged in the last week.

New Contributors

Casey Rodarmor

Chris MacNaughton

Giles Cope

Leonardo Yvens

Nick Whitney

slo

Squirrel

Approved RFCs

Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:

No RFCs were approved this week.

Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:

New RFCs

Style RFCs

Style RFCs are part of the process for deciding on style guidelines for the Rust community and defaults for Rustfmt. The process is similar to the RFC process, but we try to reach rough consensus on issues (including a final comment period) before progressing to PRs. Just like the RFC process, all users are welcome to comment and submit RFCs. If you want to help decide what Rust code should look like, come get involved!

The RFC style is now the default style in Rustfmt - try it out and let us know what you think!

Issues in final comment period:

An interesting issue:

Good first issues:

We're happy to mentor these, please reach out to us in #rust-style if you'd like to get involved

Upcoming Events

If you are running a Rust event please add it to the calendar to get it mentioned here. Email the Rust Community Team for access.

Rust Jobs

Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust to get your job offers listed here!

Quote of the Week

Regarding the C++ discussion, when I started programming the only viable oss version control system was cvs. It was horrible, but better than nothing. Then subversion was created and it was like a breath of fresh air, because it did the same thing well. Then alternatives exploded and among them git emerged as this amazing, amazing game-changer because it changed the whole approach to version control, enabling amazing things. To me, Rust is that git-like game-changer of systems programming languages because it changes the whole approach, enabling amazing things.

— Nathan Stocks on TRPLF.

Thanks to Aleksey Kladov for the suggestion.

Submit your quotes for next week!

This Week in Rust is edited by: nasa42, llogiq, and brson.