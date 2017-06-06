Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.

Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Rust performance pitfalls.
- Rustfmt changes. Active development of Rustfmt will become nightly only for a while, and the default formatting will change dramatically.
- A web server unikernel in Rust.
- Global uninitialized statics in Rust.
- Walkthrough: Rocket, Diesel and a Postgres database on AWS using Rusoto, part 2.
- Announcing cargonauts. A Rust async web framework.
- Announcing Smithay. A project to build a tooling ecosystem to do wayland apps in rust, both client and server side.
- Announcing fd. A simple, fast and user-friendly alternative to find.
- This week in Rust docs 59.
- These weeks in Servo 103.
- This week in Redox 20.
Crate of the Week
This week's crate is array_tool, a crate with some nice extra functionality for
Vecs and
Strings. Thanks to danielpclark for the suggestion!
Call for Participation
Always wanted to contribute to open-source projects but didn't know where to start? Every week we highlight some tasks from the Rust community for you to pick and get started!
Some of these tasks may also have mentors available, visit the task page for more information.
- [discussion] What does Rust need today for server workloads?
- Rust libz blitz status update 2017-06-02. Contribution opportunities are available.
- rustup: Create and publish a snap of rustup.
- rust: Create and publish a snap of Rust.
- rust: Update docker images to share scripts when possible.
- corrode-but-in-rust: let-defined lambdas aren't combined.
- [easy] rust-url: Explain the term "fragment" in
Url::fragment.
- [easy] rust-url: Modify docs to put error conditions into
Errorssections.
- [easy] rust-url: Implement Debug for many types.
- rust-url: Document the percent_encoding module.
- [easy] reqwest: Examples for RequestBuilder::body.
- reqwest: Error doc improvements.
- reqwest: Response doc improvements.
- log: Remove env_logger from this repository.
- [easy] log: Expand log! docs for
max_level_*.
- log: Support construction of
Records and
Metadata.
Updates from Rust Core
122 pull requests were merged in the last week.
- deprecate *
Range::step_by(_)(use
Iterator::step_by(_)instead)
- turn mature compatibility lints into hard errors
- check trait obligations and regions for associated consts
- support LLVM
prefetchintrinsic, speedier binary search
slice::rotate(..)
?will now
Try(no more
Carrier) (RFC #1859)
RangeFromhas actually infinite size
forloops no longer borrow their
Iterator
- remove temporary lifetime extension by borrow hint
- querify layout, move parameter environment out of inference context
- incr. comp. remove
DepGraph::write()
- incr. comp. remove
DefIdDirectoryin favor of global hashes
- remove method map, reduce type adjustments footprint
ProjectionTygoes from
Nameto
DefId
- explain why a closure is
FnOncein closure errors
- lint unused macros 2.0
- parse
default!macros correctly
- better error messages for
const extern fn
- better suggestions for unknown methods
- support VS 2017
- improved windows reallocation
.exe,
.msiand
.pkginstallers now optionally install RLS
- the windows installer sets executable bits more carefully
- optimizing cargo
New Contributors
- Edward Yang
- James Cowgill
- Jan Niehusmann
- Tom Prince
- zzhu
Approved RFCs
Changes to Rust follow the Rust RFC (request for comments) process. These are the RFCs that were approved for implementation this week:
No RFCs were approved this week.
Final Comment Period
Every week the team announces the 'final comment period' for RFCs and key PRs which are reaching a decision. Express your opinions now. This week's FCPs are:
- [disposition: merge] Specify
#[repr(transparent)].
- [disposition: merge] Conversions from
&mut Tto
&Cell<T>.
- [disposition: merge] Match ergonomics using default binding modes.
- [disposition: merge] Tiered browser support policy for Rust's web content.
- [disposition: merge] Prepare global allocators for stabilization.
New RFCs
Style RFCs
Style RFCs are part of the process for deciding on style guidelines for the Rust community and defaults for Rustfmt. The process is similar to the RFC process, but we try to reach rough consensus on issues (including a final comment period) before progressing to PRs. Just like the RFC process, all users are welcome to comment and submit RFCs. If you want to help decide what Rust code should look like, come get involved!
We're making good progress and the style is coming together. If you want to see the style in practice, check out our example or use the Integer32 Playground and select 'Proposed RFC' from the 'Format' menu. Be aware that implementation is work in progress.
Issues in final comment period:
Good first issues:
We're happy to mentor these, please reach out to us in #rust-style if you'd like to get involved
Upcoming Events
- Jun 7. Rust Cologne - Rust 2nd Anniversary Reloaded.
- Jun 7. Rust Atlanta - Grab a beer with fellow Rustaceans.
- Jun 7. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jun 7. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jun 8. Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
- Jun 10. Hong Kong OS Conf 17 - Building Artificial Intelligence Units in Rust.
- Jun 10. RainOfRust Camp Nagpur - I.
- Jun 10. RainOfRust Camp Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
- Jun 11. RainOfRust Camp Nagpur - II.
- Jun 12. Seattle Rust Meetup.
- Jun 13. Rust Bay Area - Consensus with VMware's Haret and Service Meshes with linkerd-tcp.
- Jun 13. RainOfRust Camp Vadodara, Gujarat.
- Jun 14. Rust Meetup Vienna.
- Jun 14. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jun 14. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jun 14. OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
- Jun 15. Rust DC Learn + Try: Embedded Rust.
- Jun 15. Rust release triage.
- Jun 16. RainOfRust Camp Nashik - III.
- Jun 17. RainOfRust Camp Gandhinagar, Gujarat.
- Jun 17. Rust Activate - Ciudad de México.
- Jun 18. #RainOfRust Workshop in Pune.
- Jun 19. First Belgian Rust meetup.
- Jun 21. Rust Meetup Dresden.
- Jun 21. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jun 21. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
Rust Jobs
- Open Source Rust Engineer at Buoyant.
- Rust Developer at 1aim.
- Rust Developer at Anixe.
- Rust Legend at Between Lines.
Quote of the Week
Nothing to worry about, if you ask me. There's no official "Rust ideology".
All you have to do is to accept the message of memory safety and swear allegiance to Our Lord and Savior, Rust programming language, protector of the highly parallel and the most efficient. Avoid the sin of unsafety, respect the lifetimes, mark your path with Send and Sync, and you too can become a member of Rust Evangelism Strike Force.
Thanks to /u/caramba2654 for the suggestion.
