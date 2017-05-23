Hello and welcome to another issue of This Week in Rust! Rust is a systems language pursuing the trifecta: safety, concurrency, and speed. This is a weekly summary of its progress and community. Want something mentioned? Tweet us at @ThisWeekInRust or send us a pull request. Want to get involved? We love contributions.
Updates from Rust Community
News & Blog Posts
- Announcing the Infrastructure, Cargo, and Dev Tools teams; disbanding the Tools team.
- Rust and CSV parsing.
- How to: Run Rust code on your NVIDIA GPU.
- System programming in Rust: Beyond safety.
- TLA + Rust for provably correct and safe distributed systems.
- Building graphical applications to JS in stable Rust.
- Walkthrough: Rocket, Diesel and a Postgres database on AWS using Rusoto.
- Enforcing documentation in a medium-size Rust project.
- My first PR for a Rust project.
- This week in Rust docs 57.
Crate of the Week
Call for Participation
- Rust libz blitz status update 2017-05-19. Contribution opportunities are available.
- The log crate just completed its evaluation, generating a ton of easy-tagged issues.
- Rust cookbook needs a lot of help!
- Help wanted: Rust for embedded development: Where we are and what’s missing.
- rust-url is looking for maintainers.
- [easy] i3status-rust is looking for contributors to make i3 window manager more awesome!
- rust: Teach .pkg, .msi, .exe installers about RLS.
- rust: Get test suite working with wasm.
- gutenberg: Make a SyntaxSet pool. Gutenberg is an opinionated static site generator written in Rust.
Updates from Rust Core
135 pull requests were merged in the last week.
- fix LLVM signed multiplication with overflow
- fix debuginfo compilation unit names for OSX linker
- fix off-by-one error in span columns
- rustc/rustdoc now err nicely on non-unicode arguments
- incremental compilation: reduce collisions by moving from 64- to 128-bit-hashes
- only compile often-changing code incrementally
- default cross-crate incremental compilation
include!(line!())no longer ICEs
- fix
macro_rulesname matching regression
-Z pre-link-args
quote!()now handles
br#".."
- use equality in the coerce-unsized check
- lint unused macros
- number of filtered out tests in test summary
- library stabilizations for 1.18.0
- stabilize
Iterator::step_by(_)
mem::needs_drop(_)
Vec::resize_default(self, usize)
- faster string operations
- cargo: change inferring bin name logic
- cargo: support glob syntax in workspace members
- cargo:
rustc-envin build scripts
- cargo: allow space- or comma-delimited features
New Contributors
- Anders Papitto
- Daniel Lockyer
- David LeGare
- Ivan Dardi
- Michael Kohl
- Mike Lubinets
- Venkata Giri Reddy
Approved RFCs
Final Comment Period
- [disposition: merge] Finalize syntax and parameter scoping for
impl Trait, while expanding it to arguments.
- [disposition: merge] extend
?to operate over other types.
- [disposition: merge] Specify
#[repr(transparent)].
- [disposition: close] Add Cargo post-build scripts.
New RFCs
Style RFCs
Issues in final comment period:
- Spaces around
=in attributes
- Return type on new line - proposed to close
- Attribute/doc comment ordering
- Ordering of types of groups within a module
- Function calls and chains of calls
- Combining opening and closing delims
- Where clauses
Good first issues:
Upcoming Events
- May 24. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- May 24. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- May 30. Rust Oslo - Fearless programming with Rust - Adventures with Asynchronous I/O.
- May 30. Rust Toronto meetup - Hands-on parsing in Rust.
- May 31. OpenTechSchool Berlin - Rust Hack and Learn.
- May 31. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- May 31. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jun 1. Rust release triage.
- Jun 5. Rust Prague Meetup #4.
- Jun 6. Mozilla Rust Roadshow @ GA Boston: Rust! Hack Without Fear.
- Jun 7. Rust Cologne - Rust 2nd Anniversary Reloaded.
- Jun 7. Rust Atlanta - Grab a beer with fellow Rustaceans.
- Jun 7. Rust Community Team Meeting at #rust-community on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jun 7. Rust Documentation Team Meeting at #rust-docs on irc.mozilla.org.
- Jun 8. Columbus Rust Society - Monthly Meeting.
Rust Jobs
